Borussia Dortmund are reportedly expecting a mammoth bid from Manchester United for the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players in world football right now and it seems the Red Devils could soon firm up their interest in bringing him to Old Trafford.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk in the tweet below, Dortmund anticipate that United could soon offer around €120million (£109m) for Sancho if they secure qualification for next season’s Champions League…

Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB is expecting a 120 Mio Euro offer of @ManUtd for Sancho just in case United is qualified for Champions League directly @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 15, 2020

Of course, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still have some work to do to ensure they do get in the top four, but Leicester City’s recent collapse and Chelsea’s inconsistency could offer them some hope in the final few games of the season.

If Man Utd do end up trying to do a deal for Sancho at around £109m, it would smash their transfer record, as well as a couple of others.

The club’s current record signing is Paul Pogba at £89m, as noted at the time by BBC Sport, which is also still the highest fee any Premier League club has paid for a player.

It would also make Sancho the most expensive English player of all time, eclipsing United defender Harry Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford for £80m last summer, as noted at the time by BBC Sport.

Sancho looks well worth the investment after another terrific season, with the 20-year-old surely going to become one of the finest attacking players of his generation.

MUFC need a little more inspiration in the final third, with Sancho ideal to provide an upgrade on struggling attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James in Solskjaer’s squad.