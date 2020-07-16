“Still plays for us?”: These Man United fans react to shock inclusion vs Crystal Palace

It appeared inevitable that Man United would power their way into the top four after a fantastic run of form, but the draw against Southampton was a harsh reality check.

It shows that they can’t get complacent and it means they are still playing catch up on Chelsea and Leicester, although they still need to play Brendan Rodgers’ men.

A win tonight against Crystal Palace is vital as they look to regain their momentum and keep up the pressure on those above them.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how they line up tonight:

? Here's how Ole's men line up for #CRYMUN… Let's get the job done ?#MUFC @DHLManUtd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2020

There are a couple of surprises in here, but Fosu-Mensah starting will be the main headline. Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams were doubtful so it makes sense, but he’ll need to have a big game tonight.

The other one is seeing Mason Greenwood start after he picked up a bad injury against Southampton, but he’s been in brilliant form so it’s good to see.

Fosu-Mensah has been a forgotten man at the club, so it’s not a surprise to see that the fans are talking about his inclusion;

Fosu Mensah still plays for us? pic.twitter.com/HtHOOkVcAo — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) July 16, 2020

Fosu-Mensah!!! What a surprise COME ON UNITED ?? — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 16, 2020

Why Fosu Mensah? — Sakastic™? (@SakasticBet) July 16, 2020

You have to think that Palace will look to isolate him against Wilfried Zaha as much as possible, and it will be very interesting to see how he fares.