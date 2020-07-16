Never shy of an opinion or two, breakfast TV presenter, Piers Morgan, was quick to troll Premier League champions, Liverpool, after their defeat against his beloved Arsenal.

After having lost to Tottenham in the North London derby in their previous match, a date with Jurgen Klopp’s swashbucklers wasn’t, on paper at least, the easiest of fixtures.

However, as has happened on more than one occasion since the lockdown ended, the Reds were a shadow of the team that took apart almost every opponent before the 2019/20 season was curtailed in March.

Liverpool even went ahead through Sadio Mane at the Emirates Stadium, but two uncharacteristic errors, firstly from Virgil van Dijk and then from Alisson Becker, saw the hosts turn the match around before half-time.

At the final whistle, Morgan was quick to get on Twitter and let Liverpool know exactly what he thought.

The drop-off in Liverpool’s form since football resumed must be a worry for Klopp.

Having been in with a chance at securing an unheard of 109 points at one stage, the Anfield outfit can now only earn a maximum of 99 points this season, one behind Manchester City’s record.

Clearly, there is work to do ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.