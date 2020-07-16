“Today we secure the title”: These Real Madrid fans react to strong line up vs Villarreal

Real Madrid and Barcelona were both poor before the Covid-19 shutdown and it looked like they could drop points at any moment.

The break allowed Eden Hazard to get fit and he’s played a huge role since the re-start, as Zinedine Zidane’s men keep grinding out wins on their way to the title.

A run of three successive draws will probably cost Barcelona the title, and Real can be crowned champions with a win against Villarreal tonight.

It won’t be an easy game and they will need to be at their best, so here’s a look at the line up for tonight:

This is probably their strongest available side and it should be too much for the Yellow Submarine, and it’s clear that the fans are expecting them to do the job tonight:

Hala Madrid . Let’s do it tonight — Stan??????????? (@Stan195U) July 16, 2020

Let’s go for the La liga. Hala Madrid. Love from Kolkata, India ?? — Shamim Ansari (@MeShamim) July 16, 2020

From Tanzania, let us crown today Hallaaaaaaaaaaaa — Ally Salum (@AllySal45871349) July 16, 2020

Tonight real madrid will win la liga title ????????? #HalaMadrid — Sourav Gupta (@Sggenios7) July 16, 2020

Today we secure the Title. #HalaMadrid — Pass the salt. (@MwenohLangat) July 16, 2020

great lineup…lets get that win ?? — Pratik (@Pratik91420458) July 16, 2020

It would be a surprise if Real don’t win the title tonight, but it will also be a surreal moment to see it happen without the fans being there to see it.