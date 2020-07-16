According to Football Insider, Burnley and Brighton have entered the race to sign Liverpool ace Adam Lallana on a free transfer this summer, with the two sides hoping to beat favourites Leicester to the ace.

Football Insider report that the Clarets and Seagulls have already ‘opened talks’ to sign the creative midfielder, with the sides working on offering the 32-year-old long-term deals.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Lallana will be leaving this summer, as per the Star, with it added that the midfielder will not feature for the Merseyside outfit again to prevent the ace from suffering an injury that could dent a possible transfer.

Football Insider hint that the approaches from Burnley and Brighton could suggest that Lallana may be having second thoughts over a link-up with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

More Stories / Latest News Zidane tells Perez to offer €20m-plus-player deal for Arsenal star, Real Madrid ace open to Gunners transfer Video – Jermaine Pennant is raging at Liverpool’s current form Video: Proof that Jurgen Klopp didn’t make disrespectful David Luiz comment after Liverpool loss

Lallana has played a minimal role on the pitch fo Liverpool’s first-team over the last couple of seasons, the ace has understandably fallen down the pecking order to bonafide superstars.

The 32-year-old has also dealt with injury troubles over this period of time, Lallana has started just eight of his 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

There’s no glaring signs that the ace can’t perform at Premier League level anymore though, so a move to sides of Burnley and Brighton’s stature could certainly be appealing.