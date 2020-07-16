Menu

Video: Brilliant Rashford and Fernandes play leads to fine Martial goal for Man United vs Crystal Palace

In the 77th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, the Red Devils extended their lead after a well-worked team goal.

Marcus Rashford, who opened the scoring for the Red Devils, skipped forward from the halfway line before laying the ball off to Bruno Fernandes on the left-wing.

Fernandes returned the ball to the England international who played in his strike partner Anthony Martial with a perfectly-weighted first-time pass.

Martial held off the challenge from a Crystal Palace defender before tucking the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Take a look at the Frenchman extending Man United’s lead below:

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Fernandes, Martial and Rashford also played a key role in United’s opener against the Eagles, the trio are proving themselves as quite the potent threat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have were starting to look free-flowing in the final third before the Premier League was suspended, and have taken things to the next level since the restart.

