Menu

Video: ‘Cheats’ – These fans furious after Zaha denied ‘clear’ penalty against Man United

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Just two minutes before Manchester United took the lead against Crystal Palace through Marcus Rashford, the Eagles were denied a penalty.

Tricky attacker Wilfried Zaha broke forward and dazzled Victor Lindelof with some skill before being brought down after a challenge from the Swede.

Replays show very minimal contact, but at the end of the day the centre-back fell crashing into the forward to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

BT Sport’s panel for the clash all unanimously agreed at half-time that a spot-kick should have been awarded to Roy Hodgson’s side after the incident.

Take a look at the incident below:

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the Eagles not being awarded a spot-kick after this:

More Stories / Latest News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just can’t help but be embroiled in controversial calls – with the majority of decisions in these situations this season happening to go in their favour.

More Stories Victor Lindelof Wilfried Zaha