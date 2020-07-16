Video: ‘Cheats’ – These fans furious after Zaha denied ‘clear’ penalty against Man United

Just two minutes before Manchester United took the lead against Crystal Palace through Marcus Rashford, the Eagles were denied a penalty.
Tricky attacker Wilfried Zaha broke forward and dazzled Victor Lindelof with some skill before being brought down after a challenge from the Swede.
Replays show very minimal contact, but at the end of the day the centre-back fell crashing into the forward to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.
BT Sport’s panel for the clash all unanimously agreed at half-time that a spot-kick should have been awarded to Roy Hodgson’s side after the incident.
Take a look at the incident below:
Here’s how some football fans reacted to the Eagles not being awarded a spot-kick after this:
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just can’t help but be embroiled in controversial calls – with the majority of decisions in these situations this season happening to go in their favour.