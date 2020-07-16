Video: ‘Cheats’ – These fans furious after Zaha denied ‘clear’ penalty against Man United

Just two minutes before Manchester United took the lead against Crystal Palace through Marcus Rashford, the Eagles were denied a penalty.

Tricky attacker Wilfried Zaha broke forward and dazzled Victor Lindelof with some skill before being brought down after a challenge from the Swede.

Replays show very minimal contact, but at the end of the day the centre-back fell crashing into the forward to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

BT Sport’s panel for the clash all unanimously agreed at half-time that a spot-kick should have been awarded to Roy Hodgson’s side after the incident.

Take a look at the incident below:

From a Penalty to a goal for Man United #Zaha pic.twitter.com/kiboDpbCBV — ?E????I ?? (@meshari_86) July 16, 2020

Lads he doesn’t touch the ball one bit, straight into Zaha’s leg pic.twitter.com/4RAFE0LYVi — ?™ (@McBissaka) July 16, 2020

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the Eagles not being awarded a spot-kick after this:

United are cheats. That’s a penalty — Darnell ???? (@StillVain_) July 16, 2020

Could have broke zaha’s legs and no penalty would be given, penalties do not get given v Man Utd — will ??????????? (@will29803) July 16, 2020

It’s Manutd. No penalties agains them. VAR is blind for Man utd. — Kaj Wilhelmsson (@WilhelmssonKaj) July 16, 2020

United bias if 100% clear this season. Zaha had a clear penalty run down. Unlucky palace. — NF (@NF_ball7) July 16, 2020

That match officials giving something in Man Utd’s favour again? Clearest of penalties for that foul on Zaha yet VAR don’t give it. Farce — Blair Condie (@bcondie92) July 16, 2020

It’s obvious Premier League referees are helping Man Utd, how’s that not a penalty with that foul on Zaha! @madara_inc @docBOLD @dr_dayo — Khal Drogo™ ?????? (@gidigba) July 16, 2020

Pretty sure that was a penalty on Zaha but wasn’t looked at by VAR?#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/g2CqC2NJ1V — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) July 16, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just can’t help but be embroiled in controversial calls – with the majority of decisions in these situations this season happening to go in their favour.