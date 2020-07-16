Video: Eden Hazard and Luka Modric’s adorable moment in Real Madrid training after rondo

Real Madrid supporters will absolutely love to see this adorable moment between superstars Luka Modric and Eden Hazard in a recent training session.

Hazard was frustrated after he couldn’t get a touch in the middle of a passing rondo drill as his teammates took advantage of his short height to continuously play the ball above the attacker.

Modric showed his class as he consoled his teammate with a lovely hug, the midfielder whose also very small has probably been in the same position Hazard was countless times over the years.

Luka Modric qui console Eden Hazard ?? pic.twitter.com/2nr42P3ttB — ????????? (@AinooaRamos_) July 15, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid stars linked, Gunners in talks to sign quality free agent European side eye €35m-rated Real Madrid attacker as they eye big squad investment ‘WTF’ – Arsenal’s Aubameyang fuming after Alexander-Arnold’s dangerous challenge on Saka

Modric has continued to prove that he’s a world-class player and key to Madrid’s success at the age of 34 this season.

Hazard on the other hand looks to be in line to play a bigger role after recovering from his latest injury trouble as Los Blancos look to seal the title with a win against Villarreal tonight.