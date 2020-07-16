Video: Incredible scenes as Real Madrid score a re-taken penalty after Sergio Ramos passed instead of shooting

It’s always nice when a critical moment in the season contains everything that sums up the entire season.

Sergio Ramos has been brilliant for Real Madrid this season and he won a spot kick against Villarreal, but of course there was some controversy as it was right on the edge of the box.

Ramos also loves to rub it in, so it had to be retaken after he passed to Benzema instead of shooting:

This goal pretty much seals the La Liga title win for Real, and it’s a perfect way of doing it.