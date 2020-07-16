Video – Jermaine Pennant is raging at Liverpool’s current form

Former Arsenal and Liverpool player, Jermaine Pennant, has let rip at the Reds for what he perceives to be a lack of application by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pennant suggested he would’ve accepted Liverpool’s defeat had they been well beaten by Arsenal, but that was far from the case in his opinion.

The Gunners scored from two of their three shots on target, whilst their visitors to the Emirates Stadium could only manage one from their eight on target and 24 in total, Pennant believing that having the lack of something to play for has affected the Liverpool players’ focus.