Alexis Sanchez looked inspired for Inter Milan in their emphatic Serie A win against SPAL this evening.

The attacker, who has found himself at the San Siro after falling out of favour at Manchester United, starred this evening in a centre-forward role.

In the 36th minute of the encounter, Sanchez showed off some brilliant hold-up play to control the ball before slipping it into Antonio Candreva’s path – who made no mistake to drill the ball into the net.

In the 59th minute of the clash, full-back Cristiano Biraghi floated a cross into the box from the left-wing, Sanchez had used a burst of pace to get into space and scored a header from close range.

See More: Video: Man United’s Alexis Sanchez bags two assists in creative display for Inter vs Torino.

Take a look at the Chilean star’s goal contributions below:

Assist for Candreva goal, 1-0:

Alexis Sanchez with the lay off, Candreva with the clinical finish ? Inter lead away to SPAL ?? pic.twitter.com/IoR1XiQjGx — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 16, 2020

Tidy finish from Sanchez to make it 3-0 to Inter:

Alexis Sanchez gets a goal to top off what's been an excellent performance from him ? Inter are 3-0 up and in complete control against SPAL ?? pic.twitter.com/ZuZZBylriL — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 16, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Despite some of Sanchez’s impressive performances since Serie A’s restart, it seems like there’s no way back for the superstar into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side.

Sanchez has now scored two goals and registered an amazing six assists in just eight Serie A appearances since the Italian top-flight’s restart.