Video: Marcus Rashford sits down Palace defender with perfect skill before scoring for Man United

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time in Manchester United’s clash against Crystal Palace, the Red Devils broke the deadlock at a key moment after a superb team move.

Playmaker Bruno Fernandes played a brilliant one-two with Anthony Martial before slipping the ball into Marcus Rashford.

The ace recovered from a heavy touch to sit down Patrick van Aanholt with a lovely bit of skill before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the England international’s opener for his boyhood club:

Marcus Rashford takes out two Palace defenders and the keeper with the fake-shot to set up an easy finish ?? His 22nd goal of the season, what a return! pic.twitter.com/I1WBIR08iN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 16, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal provide update on defender Pablo Mari’s ankle injury Video: £11m rated Arsenal target shows his class with two well taken goals in La Liga tonight Gabrieli Martinelli may not play again this year after Arsenal offer injury update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just look so fluid in attack these days, if they can stabilise their inconsistent defence they may well be in line for a big season next time out.