Video: Marcus Rashford sits down Palace defender with perfect skill before scoring for Man United

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
In the first minute of first-half stoppage time in Manchester United’s clash against Crystal Palace, the Red Devils broke the deadlock at a key moment after a superb team move.

Playmaker Bruno Fernandes played a brilliant one-two with Anthony Martial before slipping the ball into Marcus Rashford.

The ace recovered from a heavy touch to sit down Patrick van Aanholt with a lovely bit of skill before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the England international’s opener for his boyhood club:

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just look so fluid in attack these days, if they can stabilise their inconsistent defence they may well be in line for a big season next time out.

