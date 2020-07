It’s often said that certain players make a free kick feel like a penalty, and Lionel Messi is a great example of that.

He’s actually unreliable from the spot and seems more likely to score from a free kick at the edge of the box, and he’s done it again against Osasuna tonight:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Barca have struggled all season and Messi is the only reason there is still a title race, and another goal could put some pressure on Real Madrid as they hold a 1-0 lead over Villarreal