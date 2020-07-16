Video: Proof that Jurgen Klopp didn’t make disrespectful David Luiz comment after Liverpool loss

The inaccurate attribution of a post-match chat between a reporter and Jurgen Klopp led to the Liverpool boss being hammered for a disrespectful comment on David Luiz, turns out it’s all false…

Some members of the media shared this quote on social media, which reads in a sarcastic manner hinting that Klopp was somewhat mocking Luiz’s ability.

Video clips taken from the post-match press conference now prove that Klopp made no such comment at all, it was in fact the reporter with the distasteful comments on the Brazilian.

Klopp was in fact perplexed after the comments and brushed them off immediately before moving on, the only comment the German made on Luiz was about the centre-back signing a new deal recently.

Take a look at the bizarre moment below:

It was the reporter who mentioned luiz, Klopp just brushed it off, he clearly isn’t rattled. pic.twitter.com/5L9M2EWM9c — Mufaro Rhys (@MHapaguti) July 15, 2020

The reporter brought David Luiz up not klopp pic.twitter.com/tWa022Ewf9 — Mason (@Mason_1892) July 15, 2020

Klopp’s full post-match press conference can be viewed at Hayters TV.

Fortunately some supporters were on hand to gather the evidence and shut down the rumours that Klopp had been rude to the defender to combat the quite dangerous spread of fake news.