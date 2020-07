Real Madrid knew that it was all in their hands tonight, but they would be happy to hear that Barcelona were losing at home to Osasuna.

Ultimately they won’t need their rivals to slip up if they can beat Villarreal tonight, and Karim Benzema has just put them in front with a clinical finish:

Footage from beIN Sports

It’s a perfectly executed pressing trap that pounces on the mistake and takes advantage of the numbers breaking forward, and this could even be the goal that wins them the league.