The relationship between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid has been a fractious one for some while now, but his most recent actions have soured things further.

During Los Blancos’ game against Granada, once it was clear that the Welshman wasn’t going to be called upon by Zinedine Zidane, he mocked the club by moving his face mask over his eyes and pretending to go to sleep.

In pictures that were picked up around the world, it’s abundantly clear what Bale thought of the Frenchman’s decision.

However, Dimitar Berbatov thinks that the wide man has gone too far this time.

“Gareth Bale is in the headlines again for pretending to sleep in the stands when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“When I saw it I couldn’t believe it. I watched him put his mask over his eyes and pretend to be asleep. I cannot support that. It is unprofessional and disrespectful to Real Madrid.

“Madrid need to find a solution to the Bale saga. It’s not good for Bale or the team. The only solution is for Bale to leave Real Madrid.

“If I was a Real Madrid fan and saw a player disrespecting the team like that, it would be too much.

“Bale should be asking for a solution, even if it is a loan move. It was a show of power, it was if he was saying: ‘Play me or I’ll do whatever I want.’ That doesn’t sit right with me.”

Looking back, Florentino Perez is probably regretting not allowing Bale to move to China when he had the chance.

It would’ve made the Welshman the best paid player in world football, but Perez was steadfast in his decision to demand a fee for the player and that killed the deal.

Ever since, there’s been one drama after another as far as Bale is concerned, and neither he nor Real Madrid come out of this well at all.