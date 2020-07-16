‘WTF’ – Arsenal’s Aubameyang fuming after Alexander-Arnold’s dangerous challenge on Saka

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that he’s seriously annoyed that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s challenge on Bukayo Saka wasn’t reviewed by VAR, if this tweet’s anything to go by…

The Liverpool full-back escaped with just a yellow card after smashing his studs-up foot into Saka’s lower knee as the pair battled for a loose ball.

Aubameyang clearly isn’t happy that VAR wasn’t consulted as he tweeted a reply to Amazon Prime Video Sport this morning of “WTF didn’t even get the VAR on this one.”

WTF didnt Even get the VAR on this one — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 16, 2020

Arsenal fans should be particularly disappointed at the match officials’ decision, especially considering that ace Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a similar challenge against Leicester.

This decision would’ve been made even more controversial if it wasn’t for Emiliano Martinez making a superb save to prevent Alexander-Arnold from equalising for the Reds in the final minute of the game.

The level of officiating in the Premier League is seriously concerning, there seems to be a couple of controversial calls on every single matchday.