With just two games to go in the Premier League this season, Chelsea and Man Utd have been handed a ‘boost’ as Leicester City have suffered damaging injury news.

As things stand, Chelsea and Leicester are currently set for a seat at Europe’s top table next season, but with United level on points with the Foxes and just a point behind the Blues, it’s all to play for still.

In turn, this is the worst possible time for any of the clubs in question to be suffering injury blows, but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has received a triple setback as Sky Sports report that Ben Chilwell, James Maddison and Christian Fuchs will miss the remaining two games of the campaign.

“Ben and James won’t play for the rest of the season. We’ve got a few injuries which have been unfortunate for us,” he is quoted as saying, while Fuchs’ injury is worse and he’ll now miss the start of next season too.

It’s rather crass to emphasise the point that this is a boost for both Chelsea and Man Utd as naturally losing three important players will be a huge blow for Leicester and their hopes of finishing in the top four, but it certainly now makes their task more difficult and perhaps gives the advantage to their rivals in the final two games particularly given how influential Chilwell and Maddison have been for them this season.

Time will tell if they can deliver without them, just as they did against Sheffield United on Thursday, although it’s not an easy finish with games against Tottenham and Man Utd to come.

Meanwhile, Chelsea face Liverpool and Wolves, while the Red Devils take on West Ham Utd and then the Foxes in what promises to be a thrilling end. Ideally, it would have been great to see all three teams at full strength, but Leicester will now have to show real character and resolve to get the job done without a trio of key players.