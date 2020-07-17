Double boost for Arsenal: Gunners provide positive injury updates on duo

Arsenal have received positive news on the injury front as Bernd Leno and Calum Chambers have stepped up their respective recoveries from their layoffs.

With just two games to go in the current Premier League campaign, it’s unlikely that either will feature for Mikel Arteta’s side as they prepare to face Aston Villa and Watford, while also hoping to get through to the FA Cup final as they face Man City in their semi-final tie this weekend.

However, the Spanish tactician will no doubt hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal for pre-season, and so he’ll be hoping that Leno and Chambers are available when the squad reports back in a matter of months.

The Gunners have confirmed on their official site that Leno is back running after recovering from a knee ligament sprain and he could start work with the football again in the coming days, while Chambers is also now running and is doing light ball work.

That’s positive for both players who will be desperate to be fit and ready for the start of the next campaign as they will hope to play pivotal roles in Arsenal’s success moving forward.

Champions League qualification has eluded them again this season, but their more immediate focus will be on trying to win a trophy to salvage something from the campaign while also finishing as high as possible in the Premier League table as depending on results elsewhere, two wins could still move them up to sixth place.

Arteta will likely want to stamp his mark on the squad this summer with new signings, but having Leno and potentially Chambers back at his disposal for the start of next season will be a boost in itself.