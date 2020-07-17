Juventus could reportedly oversee important changes this summer with up to eight players facing an uncertain future with the Turin giants.

The Bianconeri will hope to carry out their plans as the reigning Serie A champions as that will ultimately be the priority for them right now with five games to go this season still.

SEE MORE: Video: Miralem Pjanic shows what he’ll bring to Barcelona with two fine assists for Juventus vs Sassuolo

Maurizio Sarri’s side boast a six-point lead over nearest rivals Inter, but having stumbled in recent weeks with a defeat to AC Milan and a draw at Sassuolo, the current group will need to stay focused to ensure that they keep hold of their league crown.

However, as per Calciomercato, via Tuttosport, it’s suggested that they will look to make significant changes to the squad, with several players being linked with an exit.

Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi, Luca Pellegrini, Cristian Romero, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Mattia De Sciglio and Daniele Rugani are all specifically named as potential players set to move on, through a combination of being used in swap deals and offloading others.

It’s arguably a sensible plan in many ways as it will allow the Italian champions to cut their wage bill and get younger with a long-term plan in mind, but ultimately it’s easier said than done cutting so many players in one transfer window, and furthermore, finding players to fill those voids without disrupting the entire balance of the side.

In turn, while it’s possible that there could be a number of significant exits from Juventus this summer ahead of next season, it would be a surprise if all eight players named above moved on, although the report would suggest that the club are keen to start reshaping the squad and planning for their longer-term future.