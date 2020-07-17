The way in which Iker Casillas left Real Madrid as a player didn’t suggest he would later return to the club, particularly as an advisor to the president, Florentino Perez.

Back in 2015, the Spanish World Cup winning captain was unceremoniously dumped by Los Blancos, and didn’t even give him a send off commensurate with his legendary status.

The Independent reported him in floods of tears at the time and his parents blaming Perez for their son’s exit.

However, that appears to be water under the bridge now as the Casillas prepares to announce his retirement from football.

MARCA note that the custodian has barely played since his heart attack during a training session with Porto, and that his new role will be defined properly over the coming months.

He joins Real at a time when they have just secured their first La Liga title in three years and are still in with a shout of another Champions League triumph.

Alongside Zinedine Zidane and Raul, Florentino is arming himself with legends from Los Blancos’ glory years as they seek another period of domination over a Barcelona who are in perpetual turmoil.