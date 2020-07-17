Klopp approves of classy Liverpool signing as personal terms agreed but still £13m short of asking price

Liverpool have reportedly agreed terms with Thiago Alcantara, but there is still a major obstacle standing in the way of reaching a deal with Bayern Munich.

The reigning Premier League champions will undoubtedly be assessing their options ahead of the summer on how to improve their squad further and continue to win major trophies.

It would appear as though their midfield is still an area in which Jurgen Klopp feels as though they could still get better, as the Merseyside giants have been heavily linked with a swoop for Thiago.

According to the Daily Mail, via Bild, it’s suggested that Liverpool have agreed terms with the classy midfield ace and Klopp has given his approval to the move, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Bayern on a transfer fee.

It’s added that while the Bundesliga champions want £36m for the 29-year-old, Liverpool are only willing to pay around £23m, and so they’re still significantly short of the asking price.

The Reds will have to be careful that they don’t see a repeat scenario of the Timo Werner situation as after months of speculation linking him with a move to Anfield, terms were never agreed and ultimately Chelsea swooped in and signed him instead.

It remains to be seen if the two parties in this deal are able to reach a compromise or not, but Liverpool are seemingly still looking to be active in the transfer market and it could start with the Spaniard who will undoubtedly bring plenty of quality and creativity to the Reds midfield if he were to join this summer.

That said, £13m is still a big gap to bridge, and so time will tell if further discussions are held and whether or not they bring the two clubs closer to reaching an agreement.