Man City and Liverpool to battle with Bayern for €75m target

With the summer transfer window due to open in 10 days time, Europe’s biggest clubs will be expected to flex their financial muscles as much as they’re able to, given the hit they’ll all have taken because of the coronavirus crisis.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is a wanted man, with MARCA cited by Football Espana suggesting that both Man City and Liverpool are interested in bringing the centre-back to England, but they’ll face competition from Bayern Munich.

Football Espana note that the Spaniards are under no pressure to sell the player who has a €75m release clause and who was signed for just €15m a year ago.

However, sporting director, Monchi, has a reputation for bringing through talent and then selling them on at a decent profit, whilst still maintaining the integrity of the squad.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Soucek doubles West Ham’s lead against Watford with magnificent diving header Video – Antonio fires West Ham ahead in relegation six-pointer against Watford Video – Arsenal loanee shows his class with both feet and potentially saves his team from relegation

It’s unclear whether the Andalusians will insist on the player’s release clause being met but if it comes down to a battle between the three European heavyweights, selling to the highest bidder will surely be a possibility.

A solid, if unspectacular centre-back, he’ll do a job for all of the sides that are showing an interest, and could complement whom they already have in situ.