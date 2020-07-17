Man United dealt a bitter blow in chase to acquire Sancho

With two games left to go of the 2019/20 Premier League season, Manchester United have their Champions League fate in their own hands.

On a 19-match unbeaten run, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad can win their final games, then a place in the premier European tournament next season will be theirs.

The embarrassment of riches that comes with qualifying should leave them in a healthier situation financially, and therefore give them more chance of being able to acquire Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

That’s because the Bundesliga outfit aren’t budging on their €100m valuation of the player according to BBC Sport.

Clearly, the Red Devils have turned the corner under the Norwegian, but in order for them to go to the next level and perhaps turn their thoughts to bringing back the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson, they need one or two high-quality additions.

Sancho would certainly fit the bill and would only enhance the attacking prowess the side have shown over the past few weeks.

However, with the knowledge that Dortmund are sticking to their guns, it could be Champions League or bust as far as signing the former Manchester City star is concerned.