Quique Setien to stay on as Barcelona coach… for now

After a meek surrender against Osasuna in their final La Liga home game of the 2019/20 campaign, Quique Setien was looking at the Barcelona exit door.

Since the Cantabrian has taken over at the Camp Nou, the Catalans have seen a nine-point swing in favour of Real Madrid which allowed Los Blancos to take the title after their win over Villarreal.

On Friday night, Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, held an emergency meeting with Setien according to Sport, with the outcome being that the coach will take charge of the final league match against Alaves before a further discussion.

It’s thought that he will stay for this season in any event, meaning he would also be on the bench for Barca’s Champions League game against Napoli and potentially beyond.

However, whether he remains in charge for Bartomeu’s final year as president is unclear at this stage.

Lionel Messi’s pointed post-match comments appeared to refer to Setien’s shortcomings, something that the coach himself picked up on according to Sport.

It’s surely only a matter of time before the axe falls.