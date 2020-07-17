Real Madrid stalwart reveals he wants to finish his career at Bernabeu after title success

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has noted that he wants to finish his career with the reigning La Liga champions after they sealed their latest title success in midweek.

After stretching their winning streak to 10 games on Thursday night, Los Blancos have successfully leapfrogged and fended off rivals Barcelona to land their 34th league crown.

Ramos, 34, has been a fundamental figure again this season, and has now taken his tally of appearances up to 649 after joining the club from Sevilla in 2005, having featured 43 times this year.

There are perhaps some doubts growing over his future at the Bernabeu as his current contract expires in 2021, and given his age, that could lead to complications over agreeing on new terms.

Nevertheless, the Spanish international has made his intentions clear, as he evidently has no desire to leave the now reigning champions of Spain any time soon.

“Whatever the president wants, I am delighted, I would like to finish my career here,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “I don’t think there will be any problems either for me or for the president.”

Time will tell if negotiations go to plan and both parties can reach an agreement on terms to extend his deal, but given what he has offered this season with his experience and quality, it could be argued that Ramos still has plenty left in the tank and has a big role to play for Zinedine Zidane’s side moving forward.

Further, given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if that has an influence on transfer plans as it could ultimately limit the level of spending this summer, and so keeping the core of this title-winning squad together could be a sensible move from Real Madrid.

Ramos has undoubtedly been a brilliant servant for the club, and they’ll be hoping to enjoy some more success together next season having toppled Barcelona this time round.