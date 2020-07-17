The sight of Rio Ferdinand celebrating goals in the BT Sport studio has become a common occurrence, thanks to footage being posted on social media by the broadcaster.

It’s fair to say that the former Manchester United defender still lives each game as though he was playing, with the gamut of emotions he goes through during a 90 minutes eminently watchable.

A tough assignment awaited at Selhurst Park for the Red Devils, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men passed the test with flying colours to keep them in contention for a Champions League qualifying place for the 2020/21 campaign.

Another former Man United player, Robin Van Persie, was clearly enamoured by Ferdinand’s passion and took to Twitter to jest with his broadcasting colleague.

Still kicking every ball for @ManUtd I see @rioferdy5 ? See you back in the studio soon my friend ? https://t.co/gYnFR8yDui — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) July 17, 2020

Although one could accuse Ferdinand of bias for such actions, as long as viewers take the time to listen to his punditry they wouldn’t come to such a conclusion.

Never one to sit on the fence, his strong personality comes across through the forcefulness of his opinions, which has included criticising his former club.