Tottenham face transfer scrap for £25m-rated Premier League ace

Tottenham are reportedly set for a transfer battle with Everton as both teams are eyeing a swoop for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Saints this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions as he has cemented his place in the side since his move from Bayern Munich in 2016.

His form has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere, with Sky Sports noting that both Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing the Dane, although he is valued at £25m, which in turn could be a potential stumbling block.

It’s added that Spurs are looking to include Kyle Walker-Peters in their offer in a bid to perhaps bring down that asking price, with the defender currently on loan at Southampton and so a decision will undoubtedly be taken on his future at the end of the season.

Having fallen short in their bid to win trophies again this season coupled with failure to qualify for the Champions League, Jose Mourinho and Tottenham will undoubtedly be desperate to strengthen the squad where possible ahead of next season in order to start moving in the right direction again.

Højbjerg boasts Premier League experience and has displayed quality for the Saints, and so he would perhaps be a safer bet to bolster Mourinho’s options in midfield.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if they can agree terms with Southampton on a deal, and further, they will seemingly have to fend Everton off too if they wish to make a key signing this summer with Carlo Ancelotti in a similar position as he tries to make the Toffees more competitive.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, Walker-Peters could prove to be a crucial component of negotiations in order for the two parties to reach a compromise on a fee.