With a huge three points at stake for either West Ham or Watford, an early goal in their Friday night relegation six-pointer was always going to be crucial.

Despite the visitors having a half chance after just 14 seconds, it was he Hammers who took the lead thanks to Michail Antonio.

The centre-forward is on a real hot streak having scored four against Norwich City recently, but this was a big, big goal for David Moyes’ side.

With the ball breaking to him inside the area, after a quick look up, he fired the ball through Ben Foster’s legs.

Antonio again ??? The Hammers have a vital early goal against Watford ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WHUWAT here: https://t.co/F58MhJiXLd

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/O4MDEaBlWW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 17, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports