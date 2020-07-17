Menu

Video – Antonio fires West Ham ahead in relegation six-pointer against Watford

With a huge three points at stake for either West Ham or Watford, an early goal in their Friday night relegation six-pointer was always going to be crucial.

Despite the visitors having a half chance after just 14 seconds, it was he Hammers who took the lead thanks to Michail Antonio.

The centre-forward is on a real hot streak having scored four against Norwich City recently, but this was a big, big goal for David Moyes’ side.

With the ball breaking to him inside the area, after a quick look up, he fired the ball through Ben Foster’s legs.

