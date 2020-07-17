With a huge three points at stake for either West Ham or Watford, an early goal in their Friday night relegation six-pointer was always going to be crucial.
Despite the visitors having a half chance after just 14 seconds, it was he Hammers who took the lead thanks to Michail Antonio.
The centre-forward is on a real hot streak having scored four against Norwich City recently, but this was a big, big goal for David Moyes’ side.
With the ball breaking to him inside the area, after a quick look up, he fired the ball through Ben Foster’s legs.
Antonio again ???
The Hammers have a vital early goal against Watford
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 17, 2020
