The race to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League or to stop relegation into League One was on the line for West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town respectively before their Friday night meeting in the Championship.

The Terriers took a fourth-minute lead but were pegged back by a goal from the Baggies just before half-time.

As the clock wound down at the end of the game, the 1-1 scoreline suited neither side. Step forward Arsenal loanee, Emile Smith Rowe.

With four minutes to play, the youngster received the ball on his right foot before dispatching a shot with his left, the goal simultaneously denting West Brom’s promotion hopes and strengthening their chances of staying in the Championship.

HUGE GOAL Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe scores for Huddersfield and looks to have secured a vital win – and promotion for Leeds United

Pictures from Sky Sports.