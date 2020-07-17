Watford shot themselves in the foot again during their Friday night encounter at the London Stadium against West Ham.

The Hornets were already two down thanks to goals from Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek, but the visitors’ defence was nowhere to be seen when Declan Rice looked to pull the trigger in acres of space outside the box.

Allowed to pick his spot, the midfielder bent a magnificent 25-yarder past a hapless Ben Foster, surely bagging all three points for the Hammers before the half-time whistle had even been sounded.

WHAT A STRIKE ??@_DeclanRice pings one in to the far corner from outside the box and West Ham are flying ?

Pictures from Sky Sports