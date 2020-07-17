Video: Hakim Ziyech already providing assist as new signing looks sharp in first Chelsea training session

It doesn’t look as though it’s going to take long for Hakim Ziyech to settle at Chelsea if clips of his first training session with the Blues are anything to go by.

The 27-year-old earned a reputation for being a top-class creative playmaker at Ajax, as aside from his 48 goals in 165 appearances for the Dutch giants, he also contributed 82 assists.

Frank Lampard will be hoping that he’s able to pull the strings in his Chelsea side next season and helps them unlock defences on a regular basis, something that the Blues have struggled with at times this year as they continue to scrap for Champions League qualification.

While he won’t feature in the conclusion of this campaign, Ziyech has now joined up with his new club and teammates, and as seen in the clips below, he’s starting to look at home at Cobham already.

Aside from looking very sharp and showing a good first touch, the Moroccan international even bagged his ‘first assist’ as a Chelsea player, as the video below shows him put one on a plate for Pedro to find the back of the net.

Coupled with the arrival of Timo Werner this summer, Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be excited about what their new faces will bring to the side next season onwards.

Hakim Ziyech training with the Chelsea squad for the first time pic.twitter.com/z8Hu2gQwSS — ? (@ColdCalteck) July 16, 2020