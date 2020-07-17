Michail Antonio had already given West Ham an early lead in their relegation six-pointer against Watford, and before 10 minutes had even been played, Tomas Soucek sent a stunning diving header home to put the Hammers 2-0 up.

The quality of the finish was matched by the delivery from Jarrod Bowen, and as Kiko Femenia dithered at the back post, Soucek climbed all over him to get his head on the ball.

Keeper, Ben Foster, stood no chance whatsoever and the second goal put David Moyes’ side firmly in the box seat.

