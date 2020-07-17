Ziyech’s former Ajax team-mate is Chelsea’s Chilwell alternative 

With only a week of the 2019/20 Premier League season left and the summer transfer window opening in 10 days, Chelsea, as well as many other sides, are likely to be looking to do business where possible.

The Blues have already lit the touch paper with the signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, and it appears that Frank Lampard is ready to dip into Roman Abramovich’s coffers once again.

According to The Sun, if first-choice left-back signing, Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell proves to be too expensive for the west Londoners, then they will turn their attentions to Nicolas Tagliafico.

More Stories / Latest News Quique Setien to stay on as Barcelona coach… for now Video – Declan Rice’s 25-yarder puts West Ham 3-0 up against Watford Man City and Liverpool to battle with Bayern for €75m target

The player has a verbal agreement that he can leave the Eredivisie side for £24.5m, per The Sun, and that may be far more to Chelsea’s liking, particularly if prising Chilwell becomes a long drawn out process.

The Sun also note that Atletico Madrid remain interested, and Diego Simeone may fancy his chances of landing his countryman if they can end the season on a high note.