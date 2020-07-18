Barcelona, Real Madrid on list of clubs La Liga ace would be open to joining as exit touted

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly on a specific list of clubs that Valencia ace Dani Parejo is willing to join as he is linked with an exit this summer.

The 31-year-old has been with Valencia since 2011, and has since gone on to make 382 appearances for the club while scoring 63 goals and providing 62 assists.

He’s been in good form this season again as he’s been involved in 16 goals in 46 games, and so he evidently still has a lot left to give at the top level with his current contract set to expire in 2022.

According to AS, he is being put up for sale by Valencia as they look to trim their wage bill, and it’s suggested that he could be available for less than €10m this summer.

However, it’s added that he has specific clubs that he would only be interested in joining next, with Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla said to be on that list.

Naturally, it’s one thing wanting a move to one of those clubs and another entirely one of those clubs wanting to sign him too. In turn, he’ll have to wait and see as to whether or not any offers are made.

That said, with his experience in La Liga and the quality that he has shown over the years, he could be a smart signing for most of the clubs in question, with Barcelona and Real Madrid perhaps open to adding proven talent in Spain this summer with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic potentially limiting their spending power.

Parejo could add quality and depth in midfield, and with the likes of Luka Modric, Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and others not getting any younger, perhaps bringing in another stalwart could help ease the workload on them.