The La Liga title has already gone for Barcelona, and their Champions League campaign doesn’t get going again until the first week of August.

However, as the Catalans head into their final game of the league season on Sunday, Lionel Messi still has something to fight for.

Prior to stepping onto the pitch in Vitoria, the Argentinian has 23 league goals. That’s two more than his nearest pursuer, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema according to Sport.

Should Messi maintain the status quo by the end of the game, he will become the first player in La Liga history to have earned seven top scorer ‘Pichichi’ awards.

At present, he is tied on six with Telmo Zarra, a hugely influential player for Athletic Club Bilbao from the 1950s.

In this day and age, and also considering that Messi isn’t ostensibly a striker, it will be another incredible record which is likely to stand the test of time with many of his others.

There’s just no stopping the man.