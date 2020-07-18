According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are on the brink of advancing their interest in Sporting Lisbon starlet Joelson Fernandes, with the Gunners willing to match the the ace’s €45m valuation.

A Bola report that it’s looking increasingly likely that the 17-year-old winger will leave the Portuguese giants in the summer, with Barcelona and Juventus also keen on the ace.

The report reiterates that Arsenal have shown the most interest in the talent so far, A Bola claim that the Gunners are set to launch an imminent bid for the ace that would be worth €45m – the same value as the ace’s release clause.

The Portugal Under-17s ace’s current contract with Sporting runs until the summer of 2022.

Joelson’s agent is Kia Joorabchian, the man who already holds a strong relationship with Arsenal, who represents David Luiz and Cedric Soares, as per the Guardian.

For Sporting’s Under-23s this season, Joelson has bagged five goals and provided two assists, the right-footed winger primarily starts on the left-wing, with one of his main talents being cutting inside.

Joelson has been with the first-team ever since the Portuguese top-flight’s restart after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ace has made three appearances.

A Bola name the talent as Sporting’s best player in their recent defeat to rivals Porto after his encouraging cameo off the bench.

Mikel Arteta’s side could certainly do with another wide option to challenge the likes of marquee signing Nicolas Pepe, but should the Gunners eye someone with more experience?

The north London outfit already boast promising wide men in Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and the out on loan Emile Smith Rowe – would an experienced addition in this position be more suitable?

Joelson is after all only coming off of his first month in senior football, whilst the ace has shown plenty of promise – has he done enough to warrant a €45m move yet?