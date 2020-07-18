Chelsea could pocket €30m for outcast as Bayern Munich look to strengthen

Certain players seem to be written off after a bad season or two, so it usually means there’s a bargain to be had for any club who feel they can get the best out of them.

The case with Tiemoue Bakayoko at Chelsea is a strange one, and it’s possible that expectations were just too high when he made the move from Monaco.

He didn’t manage to establish himself in the team and he’s gone out on loan a few times in recent seasons, but it could be time for a permanent departure.

Bayern Munich might need to refresh their midfield this season with the futures of Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez looking unclear, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that the German side are close to signing Bakayoko.

They suggest that Chelsea would be looking for around €30m to let him go, and it could be a good deal for both sides.

Chelsea would get a decent fee for a player who doesn’t have an obvious future at the club, while Bayern would get a talented midfielder who’s still young enough to develop and improve.

Bayern haven’t sold anyone yet but a recent report from The Express stated that Thiago and Martinez could be on their way out this summer, so signing Bakayoko would offset at least one of those departures.