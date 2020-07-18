Chelsea duo, Man Utd superstar tipped to be subjects of transfer scrap between Italian giants

Juventus and Inter are reportedly set to clash in the transfer market, with Chelsea and Man Utd stars said to be on both of their transfer radars.

The two Italian giants are currently locked in a battle for the Serie A title, as after recent slip-ups from Juve, it has given Antonio Conte’s men a chance to cut the gap down to six points again.

While their primary focus will be on the title race in the coming weeks, it’s also suggested that they will clash off the pitch as they share some of the same transfer targets.

As reported by Calciomercato, Paul Pogba, Emerson Palmieri and N’Golo Kante are all on their radars and so it remains to be seen firstly if they can be prised away from Man Utd and Chelsea respectively, and then who will prevail in convincing them to make the move to Italy.

The outcome of the title race could arguably have a major influence on that, and so it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks, but it certainly would appear as though there will be some interesting decisions to be made this summer.

Pogba has returned from injury to play a pivotal role in Man Utd’s impressive form in recent weeks, while Kante surely remains a vital part of Chelsea’s plans moving forward.

With Emerson struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge, perhaps that exit is the most likely, but time will tell if one materialises for him and who Juventus and Inter attract to strengthen their respective squads.