Willian has lifted the lid on his future with Chelsea in a lengthy interview with Brazilian football commentator Ale Oliveira.

As per SportWitness – who’ve translated the talk, Willian opened up on his reasoning for rejecting Chelsea’s offer of a new two-year deal and also shed light on the interest in his services.

Football Insider claim Spurs have offered a ‘lucrative’ contract to the winger Willian, with the north London outfit also putting a ‘multi-million’ signing-on-fee on the table for the star.

With the Sun suggesting that Jose Mourinho’s side are ahead of local rivals Arsenal in the race to secure the Brazil international’s signature on a free transfer.

Here’s what Willian had to say, thanks to the translation from Portuguese by SportWitness:

“There are rumours about several teams that may be interested. For the time being, I have had no concrete proposal.”

“But rumours always arise. I’m waiting. My agent hasn’t given me any news yet. I’m waiting for his call.”

Here’s the attacker’s response when asked if Chelsea are ‘jealous’ of the interest Willian is receiving from other clubs:

“No, not for the time being. Chelsea aren’t jealous. They didn’t say anything. At least they showed no jealousy. They’re letting go (laughs).”

“Just kidding. I already had a conversation with the club a few months ago, even before this stop. Chelsea only offer me two years and I asked for three.”

“My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years. So I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.”

The star even added that he’d immediately re-sign with the Blues if they met his demands:

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

Willian, who will have turned 32 years old by the time next season starts, has been impressive this season so it’s not surprising to hear of the wide interest in the ace.

The Brazilian has bagged 11 goals and nine assists for the Blues this season, the winger’s been solid since with four goals and two assists from seven outings since the top-flight’s restart.