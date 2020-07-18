‘Congratulations City’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for FA Cup clash vs Man City

Mikel Arteta has made five changes to the Arsenal side that beat Premier League champions Liverpool ahead of this evening’s FA Cup Semi-Finals clash against Manchester City.
Shkodran Mustafi comes into the centre-back three for Rob Holding, Arsenal’s wing-backs have also been changed with Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles replacing Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka.
In midfield, Dani Ceballos starts ahead of Lucas Torreira. There’s just one change to the attacking ranks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for Reiss Nelson.
We’ll have to wait until kick-off to see just what formation Arteta is deploying, the Spaniard could be going with wing-backs again in a 3-4-3 system or could be giving Ainsley Maitland-Niles the chance to shine in his natural central midfield position with a 4-3-3.
Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:
? Here it is – our semi-final team news!
?? @Aubameyang7 starts
?? @LacazetteAlex starts
?? And so does Nicolas Pepe
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2020
Here’s what some Arsenal fans have made of Arteta’s team selection:
Niles, Mustafi and Luiz, congratulations City for reaching the final?????? what a joke
— sem paciencia (@piperhimself) July 18, 2020
Surely…where is holding…. the same way arteta is treating holding is the same way he did it to AMN….. HOLDING IS BETTERR THAN MUSTAFI NA LUIZ
— george (@Georgekiprop96) July 18, 2020
Still think Holding should’ve started.
— Tee. (@timefortierney) July 18, 2020
A bit gutted that holding dident start this one he pocketed Sadio last game kinda happy with the line up amn atleast starts so I’m happy COYG!
— Hamiduu? (@BojangHamidu) July 18, 2020
Could be AMN’s chance in the middle of the park ?
— Jordan Davies (@jordswbu) July 18, 2020
is amn playing midfield or lwb
— ?? (@merxjn) July 18, 2020
4-3-3 with AMN in CM or 3-4-3 with AMN at LWB?
— Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) July 18, 2020
Niles at left wing back pic.twitter.com/v0ckTGCb73
— P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) July 18, 2020
It will take some doing for Arteta to mastermind a victory over his former employers, can this starting lineup overcome Pep Guardiola’s fierce City lineup?
The Citizens boast a vicious attacking force and Arsenal’s defensive ranks have continued to be error-prone this season, making for a bad mix that could see the Gunners punished this evening.