‘Congratulations City’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup for FA Cup clash vs Man City

Mikel Arteta has made five changes to the Arsenal side that beat Premier League champions Liverpool ahead of this evening’s FA Cup Semi-Finals clash against Manchester City.

Shkodran Mustafi comes into the centre-back three for Rob Holding, Arsenal’s wing-backs have also been changed with Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles replacing Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka.

In midfield, Dani Ceballos starts ahead of Lucas Torreira. There’s just one change to the attacking ranks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for Reiss Nelson.

We’ll have to wait until kick-off to see just what formation Arteta is deploying, the Spaniard could be going with wing-backs again in a 3-4-3 system or could be giving Ainsley Maitland-Niles the chance to shine in his natural central midfield position with a 4-3-3.

Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:

It will take some doing for Arteta to mastermind a victory over his former employers, can this starting lineup overcome Pep Guardiola’s fierce City lineup?

The Citizens boast a vicious attacking force and Arsenal’s defensive ranks have continued to be error-prone this season, making for a bad mix that could see the Gunners punished this evening.

