Deal confirmed: Barcelona announce signing of ace Luzzi after pricing rivals Real Madrid out of transfer

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of attacking prospect Fabian Luzzi from Spanish second-division side Rayo Vallecano.

The ace, who turned 16 two months ago, signs an initial three-year contract which includes the option of a further two years with the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona described the ace as ‘fast and agile’ and with an eye for goal, Mundo Deportivo report that the ace caught Barcelona’s eye after scoring twice for Spain’s Under-16s against England.

The Blaugrana also refer to the fact that the exciting attacker has trained with Vallecano’s first-team since the age of 15, the ace never made a senior appearance for his boyhood club, but did make the bench for two Copa del Rey fixtures this season.

Barcelona add that the ace will be with Franc Artiga’s Under-19s side from next season.

? [ÚLTIMA HORA] ?El jugador Fabián Luzzi ha firmado en presencia del directivo Xavier Vilajoana su incorporación al Juvenil A del Barça ?Gracias familia Luzzi-Rangel por confiar en La Masia para la formación de su hijo como jugador y personahttps://t.co/BJpcjx2iem — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) July 18, 2020

According to Football Espana via ESPN, Barcelona forced rivals Real Madrid into pulling out of the race for the forward after making the talent an offer that Los Blancos couldn’t rival.

ESPN report that the promising attacker was offered a very lucrative deal, which also lead to Atletico Madrid being priced out of a move for the star.

Despite the apparent relatively big-money deal that Luzzi has signed, Barcelona have snagged the ace in a bargain move as they won’t be expected to pay more than a minimal compensation fee to Vallecano.