The relationship between Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale has become a pathetic point-scoring exercise that shows no signs of easing, and if Bale sent a message by pretending to sleep in the stands recently, Zidane has countered that by leaving him out of the squad for Real Madrid’s final game of the league season.

After seeing a move to the Chinese Super League scuppered by Los Blancos, the Welshman has only had a few fleeting appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Frenchman has seemingly only wanted to use the wide man when it was absolutely necessary and he had no other viable option.

Perhaps, given his tremendous record for winning trophies, he has carte blanche to do as he pleases with his playing staff, though it does seem a tremendous waste to not be looking to utilise the Welshman’s evident skill set.

Bale probably hasn’t helped himself in truth, though he has kept fit and made himself available for selection for every game.

With a while still to go on his contract, it will be interesting to see if Bale digs his heels in again, and insists that he sees out his contract in the Spanish capital.

In any event, these fans are certainly not happy with the way he is being treated.

Zidane not naming Gareth Bale in the matchday squad for the final game of the season isn’t cool sha. — Gboye (@mcgboye) July 18, 2020

I can’t get how badly Madrid have treat @GarethBale11 he deserves so much more respect. https://t.co/6gvZcxEiST — Andy German (@Germs007) July 18, 2020

Maybe @Everton could go after Gareth Bale… he did alright under Ancelotti at Madrid and is clearly on his way out from there. — David Norbury (@davidnorbury9) July 18, 2020