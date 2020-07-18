He left west London a year ago, but Eden Hazard could be about to influence any further transfer window spending from his former club, Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has already secured Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, and it’s thought that he retains an interest in securing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to football.london.

Although Havertz isn’t expected to come cheaply, Chelsea have been boosted by the news that they’re due a windfall from the Hazard transfer to Real Madrid.

SportsRation, cited by the Daily Express, note that after the Belgian helped Los Blancos qualify for next seasons Champions League, Chelsea will receive another £13.6m from the deal.

Furthermore, with the La Liga title having been secured on Thursday after Real’s victory against Villarreal, that means an extra £18.2m heading to west London.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Mustafi is painful to watch’ – These fans can’t believe Arsenal defender’s early mistake against Man City Video – Aubameyang slides Arsenal into the lead against Man City ‘The only way that Grealish comes’ – Pundit suggests only drastic action from Man United will land Villa’s £80m man

With that £31.8m in their pocket, it makes a deal for Havertz a little easier to get over the line.

All that would appear to remain is for the Premier League outfit to convince the player that his future is with them.