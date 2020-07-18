Manchester United are riding the crest of a very long wave at the moment, having gone unbeaten for the last 19 games in all competitions.

There was a period mid-season where nothing appeared to be going right for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side, but the arrival of Bruno Fernandes seems to have been the catalyst for the Red Devils, who now looked supremely confident each time they take to the pitch.

All of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are scoring goals for fun, and the interplay between the trio has been a joy to watch.

However, former United first-team coach, Rene Meulensteen, believes that the team are lacking a world class goalscorer such as Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski.

“United need to start competing for the Premier League, but that’s a big ask,” he told talkSPORT.

“I still think they need to strengthen in the back-line, and I would definitely get something in the midfield, for sure.

“I still think, at the moment Manchester United are in form, they could beat any team that comes in front of them, but at the same time they could still lose to any team as well.

“The front three works, I have to say, but they’re obviously very young, especially with Greenwood.

“I can see a more experienced player coming in, but that depends on whether they want to play with a real out-and-out striker, because the don’t really have one.

“Obviously Martial can play there and plays it in his way, so does Rashford, but he’s not an out-and-out striker like for example Lewandowski or Kane.

“With all the strength United have going forward, I think a really top, top striker who you know is going to score 20 goals-plus every season would be a massive help.”

Whether United would be able to afford a front man of that standing is debatable, particularly given the financial hit they will surely have taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Meulensteen having been there and done it at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson, he knows a thing or two about how things work at Old Trafford, so his counsel shouldn’t be dismissed lightly.