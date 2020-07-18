Four time league winning manager offered to Barcelona after signing up with superagent Jorge Mendes

Agents only make money if their clients are in work, so an unemployed manager signing up with a superagent is a clear sign that they are ready to work again.

It’s clear that some kind of revolution is needed at Barcelona, while Quique Setien has done little to show that he’s the man to lead that.

Setien is still in the job for now, but expect plenty of names to be linked with the job this summer.

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Laurent Blanc has been offered to Barca, and it sounds like his name has been discussed by the board too.

This would be an interesting one because many fans will be expecting a new manager who has a history with the club, but a look at Blanc’s past shows he does come with some serious pedigree.

He won Ligue 1 with Bordeaux before taking over at PSG, and he was able to truly establish them as the dominant force in the country after Montpellier’s surprise league win.

There might be some concerns that he’s not been employed since leaving the Parisians in 2016, but it also means that he should be fresh.

The report also suggests that Blanc has signed up with Portuguese “superagent” Jorge Mendes, so that could also make it more likely that this could happen.

They also claim that the Valencia job could interest Blanc, so it will be interesting to see if he manages to land a big job this summer.