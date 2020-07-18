Jose Mourinho aims little swipe at former club Man Utd with ‘lucky’ dig after VAR decisions

Jose Mourinho couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at former club Man Utd on Friday as he labelled them ‘lucky’ given some recent VAR decisions in their favour.

The battle for Champions League qualification is going down to the wire it seems with Chelsea, Man Utd and Leicester City still all scrapping away with two games remaining in the Premier League campaign.

United secured a crucial win over Crystal Palace this week, although they have some scares along the way with VAR denying a penalty for the Eagles and then ruling out a goal for the hosts too.

That helped them pick up a 2-0 win, and as noted by the Metro, the Red Devils have benefited from the most overturned VAR decisions in the Premier League this season, and have been awarded the most penalties.

That in turn led to Mourinho’s comments below when he was told that Tottenham could help his former club seal a top-four place if they were to beat Leicester.

“No. First of all I’m not looking to that fight, I don’t know mathematically what is possible for them,” he told reporters, as seen in the video below.

“I think they play the last game is between them [Leicester and United] and I don’t know if things can be decided there. I don’t know if Chelsea is in a safe position – I don’t think they are. I think they still are in this fight. If Manchester United does it, they will do it by playing very well in the second part of the season and when you play well you deserve, and on top of that everybody knows that they were a bit lucky.

“More than one time, luck that others have not had. We didn’t have, for example, that luck.”

Unsurprisingly, it sparked a reaction from fans online, as the Portuguese tactician certainly knows how to stir the pot with comments like these.