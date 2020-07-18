Lazio hope to sign Real Madrid striker this summer as he enters the final year of his deal

It makes no sense for a club to loan out a player who’s entering the last year of their contract, so it usually means that a decision needs to be made.

Borja Mayoral follows a long line of talented Real Madrid strikers who struggle to make it out of the B team, and it appears that he might need to leave this summer.

Roberto Soldado, Alvaro Negredo and Alvaro Morata all had to leave in order to establish themselves somewhere, and a report from Football Espana has suggested that Lazio are looking at Mayoral.

READ MORE: Mixed news for Real Madrid fans as Florentino Perez issues a transfer update

They confirm that he’s going into the last year of his contract and that means he’s likely to leave this summer, and it’s probably time for him to finally make a permanent move.

He’s been out on loan at Wolfsburg and Levante in recent years, but they quote a report from Football Italia which suggests Lazio have identified him as a target.

There’s no sign of a price tag at this time, but it won’t be a surprise if Real accept a small fee that allows them to sign him back in the future for a reasonable amount.

He’s having his most prolific season this year with only seven league goals, but settling down at a new club might allow him to develop and find the net with more regularity.