Liverpool hope to agree deal to sign world class midfielder for an initial €20m plus add ons

We tend to look at the final figure when it comes to transfer deals, but it’s important to look at the break down and see how much is guaranteed.

Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, and this should be very exciting news for the fans.

A report has suggested that personal terms have already been agreed, and it appears that Liverpool are getting closer to agreeing a deal with Bayern too:

Tras un impasse en la gestión, Liverpool??????? intentará cerrar el fichaje de Thiago Alcántara?? con una propuesta que llegue al total de lo que solicita Bayern Múnich?? (?35M), pero desde una base cercana a los 20M y el resto en objetivos. El contrato con el jugador está arreglado. pic.twitter.com/v1CHLEjymu — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 17, 2020

It sounds like Bayern are hopeful of a fee that reaches €35m, but Liverpool’s latest proposal would see them pay €20m up front and the rest would be add ons and bonuses.

On paper that could be a cracking piece of business for Jurgen Klopp, as they will get a proven world class midfielder for a very reasonable fee.

Liverpool have been formidable this season and it’s hard to see where improvements can be made, but Thiago is different to the current midfielders and he would be capable of controlling the game against big teams.

The last thing the rest of the league will want is to see Liverpool get even stronger, but it looks like that will happen.

Nothing has been agreed or finalised at this point, but it’s starting to look inevitable that Thiago will play for Liverpool next year.