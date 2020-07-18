Manager insists new signing does not end their hopes of retaining Man United ace on loan

David de Gea’s howler against Spurs after the restart led to plenty of calls for Dean Henderson to get a chance at Old Trafford next season.

Since then the team has been outstanding and the Spaniard steadily improved too, so it’s starting to look like Henderson may need to go out on loan again.

He’s got a real chance of landing a place in England’s Euro 21 squad, but that will only happen if he’s playing regularly.

Henderson’s form at Sheffield United is the reason why he’s held in such high esteem just now, so it would make sense if he went back for another campaign.

A report from The Independent has looked at the chances of that happening, and it sounds like Chris Wilder is desperate to have him back again.

He confirms that they still haven’t given up home of re-signing him this summer, and their recent signing of Wes Foderingham doesn’t change that.

The former Rangers keeper wasn’t good enough for the Ibrox club when they started to challenge for the title again, so there’s no way he’s good enough for a team in the top half of the Premier League.

It sounds like Wilder has made it clear to Man United that they want him back, and it sounds like they are just waiting on them deciding what to do with Henderson next season.

Sheffield United look set to play in Europe next season, so it would surely make sense for Man United to let their youngster develop even further and gain European experience.